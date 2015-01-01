|
Guertler C, Speck GM, Rezende PC, Vergara LGL, Seiffert WQ. Safety Sci. 2021; 135: e105102.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Marine bivalve mollusk farming in Santa Catarina, located in South Brazil is a noteworthy productive activity that generates jobs and income. However, workers in this sector are exposed to several workplace risks due to lack of security and occupational health policies. In order to contribute to the generation of knowledge in the sector, this study evaluated oyster and mussel farm worker occupational risk perception in Florianopolis, Brazil. An ergonomic analysis and the application of a semi-structured interview (n = 38) were carried out, as well as observation of the work environment.
Ergonomics; Mollusk culture; Risk perception; Work safety and health