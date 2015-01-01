SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guertler C, Speck GM, Rezende PC, Vergara LGL, Seiffert WQ. Safety Sci. 2021; 135: e105102.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.105102

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Marine bivalve mollusk farming in Santa Catarina, located in South Brazil is a noteworthy productive activity that generates jobs and income. However, workers in this sector are exposed to several workplace risks due to lack of security and occupational health policies. In order to contribute to the generation of knowledge in the sector, this study evaluated oyster and mussel farm worker occupational risk perception in Florianopolis, Brazil. An ergonomic analysis and the application of a semi-structured interview (n = 38) were carried out, as well as observation of the work environment.

RESULTS indicate that most of the participants are men with low educational level and that the most common accidents are cuts, shocks and falls. In addition, reports of muscle pain and allergies were also noted. The interviewees displayed ignorance regarding the occupational risks present at cultivation farms, and were also shown to underestimate accidents suffered during task execution. The data obtained herein indicate the need for the development of risk management policies, specific for marine bivalve mollusk farming, especially regarding worker education and organization work measures in mariculture.


Language: en

Keywords

Ergonomics; Mollusk culture; Risk perception; Work safety and health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print