Stemn E, Joe-Asare T. Safety Sci. 2021; 135: e105129.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Accident investigations are mostly driven by policies and procedures laid down in an organisation's incident management document. Such document determines the objective, scope, direction and focus of the investigation, and therefore influence the effectiveness of the investigation. This research sought to examine accident management documents and determine their effects on the effectiveness of investigation in Ghanaian mines. Twelve documents were collected from five large-scale Ghanaian mines and analysed using an integration of inductive and deductive approaches. The documents were analysed based on three major evaluation criteria, namely, the system of investigation, investigation process/activities and characteristics of the method investigation.
Language: en
Causation model; Ghanaian mines; Incident management document; Investigation method; Learning