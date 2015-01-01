Abstract

According to accident data obtained from the China Chemical Information Net, relevant information was extracted from the 5,207 hazardous chemical leakage accidents (HCLAs) and evacuations caused by some HCLAs (157) in China from 2009 to 2018. After conducting statistical analysis, the characteristics and the trend of development of the current HCLAs in China were obtained, and so as the emergency evacuation level. According to the results, a regional imbalance still exists in China's HCLAs and more cases of hazardous chemical leakage accidents are occurring in the coastal areas. HCLAs that take place in factories (industrial parks) and civilian residences have the highest mortality. Analyzing emergency evacuations caused by the hazardous chemical leaks, it can be seen that HCLAs in the pipeline transportation are most likely to cause regional evacuations, most of the evacuations take place in rural areas, and fuel gas and ammonia leaks are the main hazardous chemicals that lead to evacuations. In order to improve the safety status of hazardous chemicals industry, combined with the current problems faced by enterprises, governments and society, we discussed and analyzed the framework of integrated management of hazardous chemicals from two aspects: safety management system and emergency protection actions for hazardous chemicals leakage accidents.

Language: en