SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Afolabi FJ, de Beer P, Haafkens JA. Safety Sci. 2021; 135: e105097.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.105097

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is well-known that informal workers in developing countries run a high risk of Occupational Safety and Health Problems (OSH problems). However, little is known about their perception of the preventability of these problems. This study explores how informal automobile artisans in Nigeria perceive the preventability of OSH problems and possible barriers to prevention. 43 artisans were purposively interviewed. Only one third of the participants perceived OSH problems as preventable while a majority perceived OSH problems as not preventable. Their perception of the causes of OSH problems and cost considerations strongly influenced their perceptions of the preventability of OSH problems. The major perceived barrier to prevention is economic insecurity and, as a consequence, non-availability of modern equipment. The study concluded that availability of accessible loans and regular training of the artisans may be helpful in preventing and reducing OSH problems in the informal sector.


Language: en

Keywords

Automobile artisan; Occupational health; Perception; Preventability

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print