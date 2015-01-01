Abstract

In view of the great number of accidents in the construction industry of both Hong Kong and Mainland China, research on the safety issues of construction personnel plays a significant role in industrial development and occupational health. Recently, although the safety consciousness (SC) and safety citizenship behavior (SCB) have been considered promising for safety enhancement, the relevant influence factors still remain unclarified. Therefore, the present study aimed to explore the main factors that influence the SC and SCB of construction workers by conducting a cross-sectional questionnaire survey with 207 responses from Hong Kong and 208 responses from Mainland China. The specifically designed questionnaires consisted of eight subscales measuring direct and indirect effects among six factors (safety climate, proactivity, prosociality, leader-to-member exchange, peer-to-peer exchange and work stress) and two constructs (SC and SCB). The collected data were analyzed through SPSS 24 and AMOS 24 to verify the influence mechanism in individual and organizational aspects of SC and SCB and further provide implications and suggestions for academic circles and industrial practitioners in line with the territorial comparison between Hong Kong and Mainland China. This study is unique as it offers a considerably good explanation for the territorial distinction of influence factors on SC and SCB for construction personnel in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Language: en