Abstract

The environmental education programmes in secondary education are the primary tool for sensitizing and training the school population in dealing with environmental, biological and technological hazards. Despite their importance in the longterms civil protection, especially in areas with stressed environmental conditions like Western Attica (Greece), a decreasing interest on behalf of pupils is observed, as recorded in the last thirteen school-years (2006-19), regarding the issues of learning and taking precaution measures against natural disasters and environmental risks. With the purpose of making this particular topic of environmental education programmes more attractive to pupils, the usage of relevant web-tools has been inquired into and evaluated, according to certain standards of hazards' classification. The results are presented in this paper, indicating that there is a necessity for modernizing the educational process and for upgrading the web-content, in order to become adequate.

Language: en