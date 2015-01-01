Abstract

Polytrauma, or injuries sustained across multiple body locations or systems, has been acknowledged by the Department of Veterans Affairs as an issue of significance for combat veterans of the conflicts commonly referred to as the "war on terror" due to the large number of service members surviving the combat arena who have sustained such injuries. Polytrauma, in the majority of cases, is comorbid with traumatic brain wounds sustained from blast injuries. However, little research guides this area of practice following acute care, especially in relation to social work services, though social workers are the most common outpatient service providers to veterans with this diagnostic sequelae. This exploratory study examines variables associated with access to health care within a large southern Department of Veterans Affairs hospital that is 1 of 5 in the Polytrauma System of Care, a recent addition to veteran's services. Implications and further areas of needed inquiry are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

