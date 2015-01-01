SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li CKW, Almanza M, Abad D, Melde C. Vict. Offender 2021; 16(2): 203-222.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15564886.2020.1799467

This study examined whether prominent accounts of adolescent weapon carrying (i.e., fear and victimization, deviant lifestyle) differentially explain weapon carrying across low- and high-rate carriers. Panel data from 1,285 students from nine U.S. cities were utilized to establish time-order of variables.

RESULTS suggest victimization differentiates non-weapon carriers from infrequent weapon carriers but does not predict higher rates of carrying. High-rate weapon carriers reported lower fear but higher levels of self-efficacy relative to less frequent weapon carriers.

RESULTS suggest common explanations of weapon carrying may not be general, but rather may help to explain idiosyncratic patterns of weapon carrying.


adolescence; fear of crime/perceived risk; Juvenile offenders; victimization

