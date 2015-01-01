Abstract

This study examined whether prominent accounts of adolescent weapon carrying (i.e., fear and victimization, deviant lifestyle) differentially explain weapon carrying across low- and high-rate carriers. Panel data from 1,285 students from nine U.S. cities were utilized to establish time-order of variables.



RESULTS suggest victimization differentiates non-weapon carriers from infrequent weapon carriers but does not predict higher rates of carrying. High-rate weapon carriers reported lower fear but higher levels of self-efficacy relative to less frequent weapon carriers.



RESULTS suggest common explanations of weapon carrying may not be general, but rather may help to explain idiosyncratic patterns of weapon carrying.

Language: en