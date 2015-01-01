SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lanza HI, Pittman P, Hser YI. Youth Soc. 2020; 52(8): 1436-1456.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0044118X18815274

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although numerous studies have shown that child obesity is associated with internalizing symptoms, relatively few studies have examined the role of parenting behaviors on this relationship. Youth meeting obesity status may be at higher risk of psychosocial maladjustment when exposed to more vulnerable parenting contexts. The current study interviewed mothers with a history of substance abuse to assess whether parenting behaviors moderated the relationship between obesity and internalizing symptoms among adolescents (N = 160; 51% girls; M = 12.76 years). Hierarchical regression analyses identified physical discipline as a moderator; girls meeting obesity status displayed higher levels of internalizing symptoms when exposed to higher versus lower levels of physical discipline. Prevention/intervention efforts targeting mothers with substance abuse histories should aim to not only improve physical and emotional health but also highlight the connections between physical and emotional health and the influence of parenting behaviors on associations.


Language: en

Keywords

internalizing symptoms; maternal substance abuse; obesity; parenting behaviors; physical discipline

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print