Yoon S, Quinn CR, Shockley McCarthy K, Robertson AA. Youth Soc. 2021; 53(1): 131-152.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
The primary aim of this study was to examine gender and racial differences in the association between system involvement types (i.e., child protective services [CPS] only, juvenile justice system only, and dual involvement) and academic outcomes (i.e., grade failure, chronic absenteeism). This study used records from a linked database of public youth-serving institutional records within a county's youth court, law enforcement agencies, and CPS. Multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed. The impact of systems involvement on academic outcomes was most salient among Black males, while none of the system involvement types were associated with chronic absenteeism or grade failure among White males.
Language: en
academic outcomes; child welfare involvement; dual involvement; gender; juvenile justice systems involvement; race