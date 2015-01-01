SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cardwell SM, Bennett S, Mazerolle L. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2021; 19(1): 5-26.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1541204020940040

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research indicates truancy and being bullied (otherwise called bully victimization) are independently linked to violent offending. We examine the associations between truancy, bully victimization, and violent offending in a sample of young people who participated in the Ability School Engagement Program (ASEP) truancy reduction experiment. Pre-intervention, half of the sample reported missing school because they were being bullied. Experiment and control participants both exhibited significant reductions in bully victimization and missing school because of bully victimization. Neither groups exhibited significant reductions in violent offending. Contrasting expectations, participants in the control group had significantly larger reductions in missing school because of bully victimization. Post-intervention measures of bully victimization were significantly related to higher odds of violent offending. Bully victimization is a critical factor in understanding the nexus between truancy and violent offending which, if neglected in an intervention (like ASEP) can lead to backfire effects for young people.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en

Keywords

bully victimization; randomized controlled trial; truancy; violence

