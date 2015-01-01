Abstract

Studies on workplace bullying outcomes have increased, highlighting its detrimental effects on both employees and organizations.



RESULTS from systematic reviews and metanalyses have underlined the importance of longitudinal designs (panel and diary studies) to deepen our knowledge of both the long-term and the daily process of workplace bullying. Since Nielsen and Einarsen's (2012) metanalysis, most systematic reviews and metanalyses have included both cross-sectional and longitudinal findings pertaining to specific outcomes of bullying and provide little insight into the mechanisms at play. Since only longitudinal studies can take into account the persistency of the negative acts encountered, the purpose of this study is to present a systematic review of the longitudinal studies (n = 54) on workplace bullying outcomes and the mechanisms involved (n = 16 of the 54 articles) published since 2012 and integrate them in a conceptual model.



RESULTS revealed that the majority (n = 44) of these studies have investigated health impairment (e.g., depression) and occupational outcomes (e.g., absenteeism), whereas scant attention has been given to the outcomes beyond the workplace (e.g., home conflicts). Studies which have investigated mechanisms have mainly focused on psychological indicators (e.g., emotional fatigue). Recommendations for future research are presented throughout this review.

Language: en