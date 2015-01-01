Abstract

Burns are a global public health problem with a large number of psychosocial and psycho- logical problems that may ensue after burn injuries. One of the commonest psychological problems seen after burn injuries is depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The following paper reviews the existing literature on PTSD following burn injuries. The concept of PTSD is explained for the non-psychiatrist involved in burn rehabilitation. The various psychosocial factors that determine the causa- tion and course of PTSD following burn injuries are discussed. PTSD following burn injuries in special populations like women, children and adolescents, intentional burns and self immolation are also discussed. The role of cultural factors in the development of PTSD are elucidated and future research needs are laid out. PTSD is a very common occurrence after burn injuries and needs a multidisciplinary team evaluation for its management.



Keywords: burns, stress, post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD





Les brûlures représentent un problème de santé publique mondial, avec un nombre élevé de sé- quelles psychologiques et psycho- sociales, les plus fréquentes étant l'anxiété et le SPT. Nous avons réalisé une revue de la littérature concernant le SPT, afin de l'expliquer aux brûlologues non psychiatres. Nous avons évalué les facteurs psycho- sociaux pouvant interférer avec la survenue et l'évolution du SPT ainsi que les rôles du terrain (femmes, enfants, adolescents) comme de la cause (agression, tentative de suicide). Les facteurs culturels ont aussi été étudiés. Des axes d'études futures sont proposés. Le SPT est fréquent après brûlure et doit faire l'objet d'une prise en charge multidisciplinaire.



Mots-clés : brûlure, stress post traumatique

