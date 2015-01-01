|
Burns are a global public health problem with a large number of psychosocial and psycho- logical problems that may ensue after burn injuries. One of the commonest psychological problems seen after burn injuries is depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The following paper reviews the existing literature on PTSD following burn injuries. The concept of PTSD is explained for the non-psychiatrist involved in burn rehabilitation. The various psychosocial factors that determine the causa- tion and course of PTSD following burn injuries are discussed. PTSD following burn injuries in special populations like women, children and adolescents, intentional burns and self immolation are also discussed. The role of cultural factors in the development of PTSD are elucidated and future research needs are laid out. PTSD is a very common occurrence after burn injuries and needs a multidisciplinary team evaluation for its management.
