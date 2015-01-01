|
Correll RM, Lam NSN, Mihunov VV, Zou L, Cai H. Ann. Am. Assoc. Geogr. 2021; 111(1): 300-315.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
We analyzed the migration consideration factors of residents from the Mississippi River Delta in southern Louisiana, which is under the influence of rising sea levels, subsiding land, and increasing flood risks. Through the use of a telephone survey of 1,125 adult individuals in twenty-four parishes, we gathered the demographic data and flood risk experiences and perceptions of each respondent. The data were analyzed through descriptive statistics, means comparisons, and logistic regression to determine the factors with the highest influence on migration consideration.
coastal resilience; consideraciones para la migración; Delta del Río Mississippi; flood risk perceptions; migration considerations; Mississippi River Delta; percepciones del riesgo de inundación; resiliencia costera; sondeo telefónico; telephone survey; 密西西比河三角洲; 搬迁考虑; 洪涝灾害感知; 海岸弹性; 电话调查。