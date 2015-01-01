Abstract

We analyzed the migration consideration factors of residents from the Mississippi River Delta in southern Louisiana, which is under the influence of rising sea levels, subsiding land, and increasing flood risks. Through the use of a telephone survey of 1,125 adult individuals in twenty-four parishes, we gathered the demographic data and flood risk experiences and perceptions of each respondent. The data were analyzed through descriptive statistics, means comparisons, and logistic regression to determine the factors with the highest influence on migration consideration.



RESULTS show that 21.5 percent of respondents considered moving, and they were mostly renters, were mostly younger, had experienced flooding before, and were less satisfied with their current living condition. Flood risk was found to be an important deciding factor, but it is not the most important one. Instead, economic opportunities have a greater effect on respondents' desire to move or stay. The findings provide useful information and insights into the planning and management of a flood-prone region and whether managed retreat or other mitigation measures would be effective.

