Jahanshahi D, Tabibi Z, Van Wee B. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2020; 8(4): 1212-1223.
(Copyright © 2020, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
This study explores which factors influence bicycle sharing systems acceptance as a new transportation technology by identifying and describing their relationships to intention and usage behaviour. Using the latest version of technology acceptance models (UTAUT2), this study examines the effect of Performance Expectancy, Effort Expectancy, Facilitating Conditions, Social Influence, Price Value and Perceived Safety on acceptance and usage of a newly introduced bicycle sharing system in Mashhad (MBSS), Iran. The mediating effect of intention to use MBSS on the relationship between these constructs and use behaviour was examined. A total of 600 questionnaires were distributed at 128 MBSS stations of which 271 users responded. The result of a regression analysis indicated that intention to use MBSS was predicted by all the studied constructs except for Price Value, while a path analysis showed that through the Behavioural Intention, Facilitating Conditions was the only significant construct to influence Use Behaviour.
Language: en
Bicycle sharing; Iran; Users' acceptance; UTAUT