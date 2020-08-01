Abstract

This study explores which factors influence bicycle sharing systems acceptance as a new transportation technology by identifying and describing their relationships to intention and usage behaviour. Using the latest version of technology acceptance models (UTAUT2), this study examines the effect of Performance Expectancy, Effort Expectancy, Facilitating Conditions, Social Influence, Price Value and Perceived Safety on acceptance and usage of a newly introduced bicycle sharing system in Mashhad (MBSS), Iran. The mediating effect of intention to use MBSS on the relationship between these constructs and use behaviour was examined. A total of 600 questionnaires were distributed at 128 MBSS stations of which 271 users responded. The result of a regression analysis indicated that intention to use MBSS was predicted by all the studied constructs except for Price Value, while a path analysis showed that through the Behavioural Intention, Facilitating Conditions was the only significant construct to influence Use Behaviour.



FINDINGS did not support age, income, education, and experience as moderating the relationships between the constructs and Behavioural Intention. This study recommends tracking the barriers of acceptance of bicycle sharing system by those population groups who do not use the system or use it less than the others. Moreover, findings of this study suggest improvements to Facilitating Conditions such as integration of public transport and MBSS, relocation of the stations to improve their (equity of) accessibility and, introducing motivational promotion campaigns, improving cycling social status, and improved customer service of staff may make MBSS more interesting for citizens.

