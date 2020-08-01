Abstract

Sustainability of urban mobility has emerged as an important global, regional and local question. This paper presents the results of a pilot study conducted for the assessment of urban mobility in four Asian cities. The ten urban transport indicators set and the sustainable urban transport index (SUTI) are used to measure sustainability of urban mobility. Primary and secondary urban transport data from four Asian cities Greater Jakarta, Kathmandu, Hanoi and Colombo were collected and analyzed using the SUTI methodology and tool to produce assessment reports. The results of assessment are displayed visually in a spider diagram. This enables policy makers to comprehend state of all 10 urban mobility indicators in a city at a glance and discuss interventions and strategies required to improve the score of indicators with low value and improve overall sustainability of urban mobility. The findings and results supported policy makers in city authorities to identify policy gaps and prioritize policy measures to improve urban mobility. The study also confirmed the usefulness the SUTI data collection guideline to collect standardize data and Excel based SUTI tool to analyze data and measure sustainability of urban mobility in a city as well as to make comparison among peer cities.

