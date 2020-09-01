Abstract

Background

Traffic signs and markings communicate vital information to drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic rules. However, traffic signs and markings are not always clear to drivers.

Objectives

This study evaluates the familiarity, and comprehension of traffic signs and markings among drivers and further establish the relationship between driver background factors and traffic signs comprehensibility. It also examines the impact of familiarity and comprehension of traffic signs and markings on traffic rules compliance.

Method

Data was collected through the use of a survey, interview, and observation. A set of test-of-knowledge questions on eight regulatory signs, seven warning signs, five prohibitory (mandatory), and three road makings symbols, generally used on a Ghanaian road were presented to 1,205 drivers. The frequency, cross-tabulation, correlation, and hierarchical regression were used to analyse the data.

Results

The percentage of drivers who correctly recognised the traffic signs was higher than the percentage of drivers who correctly comprehend the meaning of the signs. Largely, there were significant differences among signs/markings in drivers' familiarity and comprehension. The results of the regression analysis show that comprehensibility positively impacts on traffic rules compliance, whereas familiarity negatively affects traffic rule compliance.

Conclusion

The familiarity and comprehension vary widely among different traffic signs and markings, however, comprehension is a major factor for driver compliance to traffic rules. As a remedial measure, education should be offered to optimize driver's knowledge of traffic signs and markings that were poorly recognised and comprehended. Besides, DVLA should conduct a vigorous test on traffic signs and markings meaning when issuing a driving license, relicensing and renewing the license for drivers in Ghana.

Language: en