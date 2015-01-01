Abstract

Corporal punishment has generally been used as a disciplinary measure for ill behaviour in Zimbabwe before it was outlawed in 2017 through a High Court ruling that declared article 60(2) (c) of the Educational Act unconstitutional. Before 2017, the use of corporal punishment in Zimbabwean schools was every day. However, different actors included educationists and civic organizations that disputed and advocated against its use. The sentiments against the use of Corporal punishment followed many countries that passed laws and policies that restricted the use of corporal punishment. This study examined the perceptions of parents in low-income communities on the use of corporal punishment as a correction measure in schools. The introduction of policies through a Government Gazette (2013) governing the use of corporal punishment has been received with some reservations among the parents, caregivers, education sector, civil society and the children themselves. Some individuals still believe in the use of corporal punishment. The study focused on the use of corporal punishment as a disciplinary tool in schools, with specific reference to Tafara 1 High School.

