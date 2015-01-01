Abstract

... One of the biggest worries for those of us working in child health has been delayed presentations to health services. Parents and carers have felt understandably anxious, particularly about attending emergency departments, and have often waited until their child is very unwell before going to hospital. I have seen children presenting with injuries, sepsis or a deterioration in a long‐term condition like diabetes who have been more unwell at presentation because of a delay in coming to hospital. It has been challenging to convey the seriousness of delaying while recognising that, in most cases, this was in response to public health messaging to stay away...

