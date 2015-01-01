Abstract

The sheer paucity of scientific documentation of herpetofauna in Vietnam and the rudimentary healthcare response to snakebite have stimulated this review. Over six decades of data culled from public data bases and search engines, have been used to assess snakebite burdens, clinical features of envenomation, and strategies for snakebite management in Vietnam. In addition, biochemical and proteomic analyses to decipher venom composition, rapid analytical techniques to be used for clinical diagnosis of snakebite in Vietnam have been discussed in detail. The assessment of efficacy, safety, and quality of commercial antivenom produced in Vietnam and improvement of antivenom production to meet the national requirement has been critically examined. It is apparent that snake bite incidence in Vietnam is exacerbated by mismatch in demand and supply of antivenom therapy, insufficient medical facilities, preference for traditional healers and poor management of clinical records. The impediments arising from geographical and species-specific variation in venom composition can be overcome by the 'Omics approach', and scientific documentation of pathophysiological manifestations post envenomation. The development of next generation of therapeutics, encouraging clinical research, novel approaches and social awareness against snakebite and its treatments have been suggested to significantly reduce the snakebite mortality and morbidity in this region.

Language: en