Abstract

The elapid genus, Micruroides, is considered the sister clade of all New World coral snakes (Genus Micrurus), is monotypic, and is represented by Sonoran Coral Snakes, Micruroides euryxanthus. Coral snakes of the genus Micrurus have been reported to have venoms that are predominantly composed of phospholipases A(2) (PLA(2)) or three finger toxins (3FTx), but the venoms of the genus Micruroides are almost completely unstudied. Here, we present the first description of the venom of M. euryxanthus including identification of some proteins as well as transcriptomic, and biological activity assays. The most abundant components within M. euryxanthus venom are 3FTxs (62.3%) and there was relatively low proportion of PLA(2)s (14.2%). The venom phenotype supports the hypothesis that the common ancestor of Micrurus and Micruroides had a 3FTx-dominated venom. Within the venom, there were two nearly identical α-neurotoxins (α-Ntx), one of which was designated Eurytoxin, that account for approximately 60% of the venom's lethality to mice. Eurytoxin was cloned, expressed in a soluble and active form, and used to produce rabbit hyperimmune serum. This allowed the analysis of its immunochemical properties, showing them to be different from the recombinant αNTx D.H., present in the venoms of some species of Micrurus. Finally, we observed that the commercial antivenom produced in Mexico for coral snake envenomation is unable to neutralize the lethality from M. euryxanthus venom. This work allowed the classification of Micruroides venom into the 3FTx-predominant group and identified the main components responsible for toxicity to mice.

