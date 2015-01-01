Abstract

Organophosphorus pesticides (OPs) interfere with the activity of acetylcholinesterase (AChE), a vital enzyme that regulates the functioning of the nervous system, resulting in acetylcholine (Ach) accumulation at the synapses and myoneural junctions. It remains unknown whether the commonly used OPs in South India also interfere with the AChE activity and their toxicokinetics in humans remains poorly understood. We collected peripheral blood samples from OP-associated suicide cases (hospitalised) and analysed the pesticide concentration and AChE activity, and the toxicokinetics of six commonly used pesticides. LC-MS/MS was used for the estimation of pesticide concentration. Based on a comparison of six pesticide kinetic profiles and toxicokinetic parameters, we concluded that chlorpyrifos ingestion resulted in the highest concentration of chlopyrifos among the identified pesticides, followed by acephate, triazophos, propanil, while dimethoate exhibited the lowest concentration. Based on a time-course analysis, we observed a faster elimination phase for monocrotophos and dimethoate. We observed that there was a significant decrease in the mean concentration of monocrotophos (64 ng/mL) (P = 0.015), while the mean value of AChE (1.08 unit/mL) increased over time. While monocrotophos and dimethoate elimination phases were remarkable in human subjects, the other pesticides did notdemonstrate similar elimination phases owing to their low rate of metabolism and high stability.

Language: en