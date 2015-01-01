Abstract

Peak vertical tibial accelerations during running have shown strong correlations with vertical ground reaction force loading rates and some associations with injury. However, little attention has been given to tibial accelerations along the medial-lateral and anterior-posterior axes. Therefore, our purpose was to examine the correlation between peak tibial accelerations and ground reaction force loading rates in the medial-lateral and posterior directions. Eighteen recreational runners were recruited who ran with a rearfoot strike pattern (10 men/ 8 women, mean age (yrs) = 33 ± 11). Tibial accelerations and ground reaction forces were collected while participants ran on an instrumented treadmill at a self-selected speed. Correlations were developed for: a) peak medial and lateral accelerations with lateral and medial loading rates, respectively, b) peak anterior tibial accelerations and posterior loading rates. Significant correlations were found between tibial accelerations and loading rates in all planes. Peak medial tibial accelerations were correlated with lateral loading rates (R(s) = 0.86, p < 0.001) and peak lateral tibial accelerations were correlated with peak medial loading rates (R(s) = 0.91, p < 0.001). A lower correlation was found between anterior accelerations and posterior loading rates (R(s) = 0.51, p = 0.030). Tibial accelerations in the medial-lateral plane seem to be a valid surrogate for the respective ground reaction force measures during running on a treadmill, explaining 74-83% of the variance in loading rates. However, with only 26% of the variance explained, the same may not be true for anterior tibial accelerations and posterior loading rates.

Language: en