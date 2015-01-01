Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study was to explore the relationship between workplace bullying and mental health, focusing on the indirect effect of posttraumatic stress responses and moderation of nurses' perception of workplace bullying.



BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress symptoms frequently result from workplace bullying, but, how nurses' individual appraisals relates to negative consequences is unclear.



METHOD: A cross-sectional online survey conducted with 319 Korean nurses, participants were divided into the perceived and non-perceived workplace bullying groups. Moderated mediation models were tested using structural equation modeling with Stata version 16.



RESULTS: Regardless of nurses' appraisals, higher levels of workplace bullying were associated with poor mental health. Posttraumatic stress symptoms indirectly impacted the relationship in both groups, but posttraumatic growth did not. The perceived group showed a partial negative association between posttraumatic growth and mental health.



CONCLUSION: It is necessary to develop systems for early detection of mental health problems to create safe work environments not only for nurses who perceive workplace bullying but also for those who do not. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Staff education and institutional support that consider PTSS are recommended for all nurses.

