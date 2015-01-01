|
Bourbonnais A, Auclair I, Lalonde MH. Rech. Soins Infirm. 2021; (143): 92-105.
Les comportements des personnes âgées vivant avec un trouble neurocognitif : l'approche centrée sur les relations pour améliorer l'expérience de tous
Older people living with a major neurocognitive disorder often have difficulty communicating. They may exhibit reactive behaviors, such as vocal or aggressive behaviors, which are manifestations of malaise. These behaviors have consequences for these older people, as well as for their relatives and formal caregivers. This article discusses the relationship-centered approach to improving the experience of each of these persons by stimulating a reflection on what unites us. Then, the principles of this relationship-centered approach are outlined, based on the unique needs of each person, the reciprocity of their relationship, and their common aspirations. The application of these principles to older people living with a neurocognitive disorder who exhibit reactive behaviors is reflected through the adoption of consistent language, the identification of the meanings of behaviors and personalized actions, and the establishment of a care partnership. An example of a process integrating this approach is presented, as well as its possible effects. The adoption of this approach may present several challenges in care settings. To meet these challenges, implementation strategies are described promoting the adoption of this approach and contributing to everyone’s well-being.
