Abstract

Older people living with a major neurocognitive disorder often have difficulty communicating. They may exhibit reactive behaviors, such as vocal or aggressive behaviors, which are manifestations of malaise. These behaviors have consequences for these older people, as well as for their relatives and formal caregivers. This article discusses the relationship-centered approach to improving the experience of each of these persons by stimulating a reflection on what unites us. Then, the principles of this relationship-centered approach are outlined, based on the unique needs of each person, the reciprocity of their relationship, and their common aspirations. The application of these principles to older people living with a neurocognitive disorder who exhibit reactive behaviors is reflected through the adoption of consistent language, the identification of the meanings of behaviors and personalized actions, and the establishment of a care partnership. An example of a process integrating this approach is presented, as well as its possible effects. The adoption of this approach may present several challenges in care settings. To meet these challenges, implementation strategies are described promoting the adoption of this approach and contributing to everyone’s well-being.





Les personnes âgées vivant avec un trouble neurocognitif majeur ont souvent des difficultés à communiquer. Ainsi, elles peuvent présenter des comportements réactifs, par exemple des comportements vocaux ou agressifs, qui sont des manifestations d'un mal-être. Ces comportements amènent des conséquences pour ces personnes, ainsi que pour leurs proches et soignants. Cet article discute de l'approche centrée sur les relations pour améliorer l'expérience de chacune de ces personnes en suscitant une réflexion sur ce qui nous unit. Puis, les principes de cette approche centrée sur les relations sont exposés en s'appuyant sur les besoins uniques de chacun, la réciprocité de leurs relations, ainsi que leurs aspirations communes. L'application de ces principes auprès des personnes âgées vivant avec un trouble neurocognitif, qui manifestent des comportements réactifs, se reflète par l'adoption d'un langage cohérent, par l'identification des sens des comportements et d'actions personnalisées, ainsi que par l'établissement d'un partenariat de soins. Un exemple d'une démarche intégrant cette approche est présenté, ainsi que ses effets possibles. L'adoption de cette approche peut cependant présenter plusieurs défis dans les milieux de soins. Pour y faire face, des stratégies d'implantation sont décrites pour favoriser l'adoption de cette approche et contribuer au bien-être de chacun.

Language: fr