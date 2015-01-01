Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcoholism is a growing problem with increasing incidence on in women. The aim of our study was to evaluate drinking habits in women using Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), and to look for differences in relations to respondents' demographic, behavioral, and medical characteristics.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 327 adult women who did not visit a physician due to liver enzymes abnormalities or any other significant health issue. All subjects filled in a questionnaire consisting of socio-demographic survey and the AUDIT.



RESULTS: The statistically significant influence of the respondents' age on the answers to the AUDIT was observed in Q1-Q5, Q7, and Q8, and in alcohol use risk groups. It was observed that women with a university degree use alcohol more often, compared to those who have attended primary, or middle school. The effect of responders' employment status demonstrated a statistically significant difference in response to Q3, Q5, Q7, and Q8, and in alcohol use risk groups. We found that marital status contributes to drinking patterns. We found statistically significant difference to the answers on Q1-Q3, Q5, Q7, and Q8. The effect of offspring on the answers on the AUDIT was analyzed and a statistically significant difference was noted in the answers to the Q1-Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, and in alcohol use risk groups.



CONCLUSION: Alcohol use among women is commonly and severely overlooked. Our results showed younger women, the unemployed, those in domestic partnerships, single ones and those with no children deserve increased surveillance.

