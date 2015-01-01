SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fenu EM, Brower JO, O'Neill TE. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000663

Forensic pathologists may sometimes encounter cases of suicide with ingestion of unusual compounds. Herein, we describe a case of suicide by ingestion of barium acetate. Deaths by ingestion of this compound have not previously been reported in literature. This case shows the clinical presentation of the toxicity of barium compounds and highlights the importance of scene investigation and clinicopathologic correlation in suicides by unusual ingestion.


