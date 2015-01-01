SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tiemensma M, Byard RW. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000654

unavailable

Commercial or recreational fishing may be associated with a wide range of potentially lethal events. We report the case of a 56-year-old man who died of blunt force chest and abdominal trauma after impact with a large Spanish mackerel (Scomberomorus commerson) that had jumped into his recreational fishing boat. Injuries at autopsy included soft tissue bruising with fractured ribs, a ruptured diaphragm, intestinal and mesenteric contusions, contusion and disruption of the pancreas, and hilar splenic lacerations with a left-sided hemothorax and a hematoperitoneum. The clear temporal association of pain and progressive deterioration leading to cardiac arrest after the impact indicated that lethal injuries had been sustained. A variety of fish and cetacean species are known to jump out of the water sometimes to escape predators. It was reported that a large number of jumping fish being pursued by sharks were observed in the harbor on the day of the reported incident. This case demonstrates that lethal blunt abdominothoracic trauma may be caused by impact with Spanish mackerel, increasing the range of potentially dangerous situations that may be encountered while fishing.


Language: en
