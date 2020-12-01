Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pin inhalation is an accidental entry of a pin into the respiratory passages. This study aims to shed the light on pin inhalation as a hazard and show the magnitude of such preventable thoracic problem and determine the safest method of management.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This is a retrospective single center case series, conducted during 18 month period from January 2016 to April 2017, All patients with pin inhalation had been collected and analyzed according to the age, gender, time between aspiration to presentation and symptoms and signs, number of attempts, bronchoscopic or open removal of the pins with complications.



RESULTS: The total number of patients in this study was 162. The mean age was 11years. Pin inhalation accident was more common in patients less than 10 years in males and less than 20 years in females. The most common gender was female (73%). The most common presenting symptom was cough (54%). The left tracheobronchial tree was the most common site for pin lodgment 107 (67.3%) followed by the right side 23 (14.4%). The majority of the pins were extracted in one piece (94%). Thoracotomy was done in one patient, no death reported.



CONCLUSION: Sharp pin inhalation is a serious hazard and can have lethal outcome. History is the major parameter to start the diagnosis of pin inhalation and radiography is the gold standard to confirm the diagnosis.

