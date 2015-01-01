SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Abedi P, Mohaghegh Z, Faramazi N, Aghamiri ZBS. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(1): 376-379.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.3535

PMID

33489186

Abstract

Use of detergents and cleaning products puts women at risk due to hazardous chemical substances. Education of all women, especially pregnant and high-risk women about the proper use of detergents, is a necessity.


Language: en

Keywords

poisoning; bleach; detergents; maternal mortality

