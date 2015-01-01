SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Famokunwa B, Kemp S, Selby J, Madani G, Sandhu G, Hull JH. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(1): 494-498.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.3565

PMID

33489203

Abstract

Laryngeal trauma is a life-threatening injury in contact sports. Due to its potentially devastating consequences, the prevention, diagnosis, and management of neck trauma both pitch side and at the hospital are essential for athletes.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; fracture; sport; breathing; larynx; rugby

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print