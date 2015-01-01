CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Famokunwa B, Kemp S, Selby J, Madani G, Sandhu G, Hull JH. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(1): 494-498.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33489203
|
Abstract
|
Laryngeal trauma is a life-threatening injury in contact sports. Due to its potentially devastating consequences, the prevention, diagnosis, and management of neck trauma both pitch side and at the hospital are essential for athletes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; fracture; sport; breathing; larynx; rugby