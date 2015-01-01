Abstract

Introduction Acute kidney injury (AKI) is one of the most common problems seen in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), with an overall 27% incidence. Besides many other factors, nephrotoxic medications (Nephrotoxins; Ntx) are also responsible for a large proportion of potentially avoidable pediatric AKI, directly accounting for 16% of AKI events.



OBJECTIVE To assess potential associations between nephrotoxic drugs and the risk of developing AKI in children admitted in PICU. Material and methods This is a retrospective cross-sectional study. Children (aged 1 month - 18 years) admitted to the PICU, with a length of stay >24 hours, were included. AKI was defined as according to KDIGO (Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes) criteria. Mild AKI was defined as a rise in creatinine value of 0.3 mg/dl from presenting value at a 24-hour interval. Patients were grouped according to the presence or absence of AKI. All medications administered in the ICU were assessed for nephrotoxicity through a review of adverse reactions mentioned in the Pediatric Dosage Handbook, along with consultation with a clinical pharmacist.



RESULTS Among 752 patients, the mean age was 4.8 years ± 4.37. There were 57.3% male and 42.7% female children. Among the exposed children, 37.4% received one drug, 32.4% received two drugs and 12.1% had high nephrotoxin exposure. The most commonly used drug was vancomycin (16.8%), as a single Ntx; vancomycin/colistin (12.9%), in dual nephrotoxic combination; and vancomycin/colistin/amphotericin (2.9%) in highly exposed children (i.e., with equal or more than three). Overall, the incidence of AKI was 14.9%.



CONCLUSION Nephrotoxins are potentially avoidable risk factors in critically ill children. Whenever a combination of medications is required, it's advisable to review all medications for better protection of kidneys and preventing of acute kidney injury.

Language: en