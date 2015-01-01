Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Fear of falling frequently reported by older individuals and is an important health problem. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of fear of falling on balance, dual task performance, physical activity level and the quality of life on the aged people. SETTING: Elderly care facilities. PARTICIPANTS: 60 elderly individuals aged 65 and over were included. 30 individuals with fear of falling were included in the study group and 30 individuals without fear of falling were included in the control group. MEASUREMENTS: Fall Efficiency Scale International (FESI) was used to determine the fear of falling. Balance tests i.e. Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Tinetti Performance Oriented Mobility Assessment (POMA), Time Up and Go Test (TUG) were applied to all individuals. Dual-task performance was evaluated by asking each person to perform motor (TUG(motor)) and cognitive tasks (TUG(cognitive)) simultaneously with TUG. Evaluation of physical activity was conducted by the Physical Activity Scale for the Elderly (PASE) and assessment of the quality of life was determined by the EuroQol-5 Dimension Questionnaire (EQ-5D).



RESULTS: The scores of BBS, TUG, PASE, EQ-5D and POMA (balance and gait subscores) of the aged who have a fear of falling were significantly different from the control group (p < 0.001). Additionally, the completion time of both TUG(motor) and TUG(cognitive) test of the aged who have a fear of falling was significantly longer than the control group (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: There were in deterioration in balance, dual task performance and quality of life and a decrease in physical activity level in elderly individuals in elderly with fear of falling.

