Sapmaz M, Müjdeci B. Exp. Gerontol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND/AIM: Fear of falling frequently reported by older individuals and is an important health problem. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of fear of falling on balance, dual task performance, physical activity level and the quality of life on the aged people. SETTING: Elderly care facilities. PARTICIPANTS: 60 elderly individuals aged 65 and over were included. 30 individuals with fear of falling were included in the study group and 30 individuals without fear of falling were included in the control group. MEASUREMENTS: Fall Efficiency Scale International (FESI) was used to determine the fear of falling. Balance tests i.e. Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Tinetti Performance Oriented Mobility Assessment (POMA), Time Up and Go Test (TUG) were applied to all individuals. Dual-task performance was evaluated by asking each person to perform motor (TUG(motor)) and cognitive tasks (TUG(cognitive)) simultaneously with TUG. Evaluation of physical activity was conducted by the Physical Activity Scale for the Elderly (PASE) and assessment of the quality of life was determined by the EuroQol-5 Dimension Questionnaire (EQ-5D).
Language: en
|
Elderly; Fall; Balance; Fear of falling; Dual task