Citation
Hodgkins CW, Wessling NA. Foot Ankle Clin. 2021; 26(1): 173-185.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The epidemiology of any given topic sometimes is overlooked. This is true particularly with sports physicians and sports injuries. The identification of sports-specific injury patterns by collection and examination of data can help prevent injuries. Thus, as a physician involved in any sport, it is essential to have this knowledge because understanding it and imparting it may allow a valuable contribution to the health and safety of the athletes and success of the teams.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Injury; Prevention; Sports; Cleat; Playing surface