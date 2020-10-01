SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hodgkins CW, Wessling NA. Foot Ankle Clin. 2021; 26(1): 173-185.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.fcl.2020.10.001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The epidemiology of any given topic sometimes is overlooked. This is true particularly with sports physicians and sports injuries. The identification of sports-specific injury patterns by collection and examination of data can help prevent injuries. Thus, as a physician involved in any sport, it is essential to have this knowledge because understanding it and imparting it may allow a valuable contribution to the health and safety of the athletes and success of the teams.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Injury; Prevention; Sports; Cleat; Playing surface

