Abstract

Snowsport athletes face a high injury risk both during training and in competitions. Reducing injury incidence is crucial for athletes to achieve breakthroughs. This narrative review aimed to summarize and analyze injury data of elite athletes in snowsports and provide references for injury prevention and health security for these athletes and their coaches. A total of 39 studies that investigated snowsport injury were analyzed in the present study. On the basis of injury data of elite athletes in snowsports events, this narrative review focused on four aspects, namely, injury incidence, severity, location and causes. The findings of this review were as follows. (1) The highest injury incidence was recorded in freestyle skiing, followed by alpine skiing and snowboarding, the majority of which were moderate and severe injuries. (2) The proportion of injury in competitions and during training was similar. However, more injuries occurred in official training during the Winter Olympic Games; by contrast, injury proportion was higher in competitions during World Cup/World Championships. (3) The most commonly and severely injured body parts were the knees (29.9%), head and face (12.1%), shoulders and clavicula (10.5%), and lower back (8.9%). The most common injury types were joint and ligament injury (41.5%), fracture and bone stress (24.4%), concussion (11.1%), and muscle/tendon injury (10.7%). (4) The main causes of snowsport injury were collisions, falls, and non-contact injuries. Snowsport injury was also influenced by the skill level of the athletes, gender, course setup and equipment. Future studies should further explore the influence of event characteristics and intrinsic and extrinsic risk factors on snowsport injury. An injury or trauma reconstruction may be developed to predict athletic injuries and provide effective prevention strategies.

