Abstract

Extant research has discussed the importance of social climates surrounding sport-related concussion (SRC) reporting, especially the need to address parents/guardians' role in concussion management. This study explores parents/guardians' intentions toward SRC-related conversations with their children and their seeking of conversational resources via the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB). Data collected from 292 parents/guardians of 1(st)-12(th) graders who play contact sports are examined via a structural equation model. The results indicate that parents/guardians' intention toward communicating with their child about SRC reporting was determined by their attitudes and subjective norms but that perceived behavioral control was not a significant predictor of intention. Furthermore, parents/guardians' intention toward having these conversations was predictive of whether they sought information to aid these conversations. This study answers calls to address parents/guardians' involvement in SRC management and provides preliminary information for persuading parents/guardians to have conversations with their children about SRC reporting.

