Abstract

In the Americas, almost half of road traffic deaths occur among motorcycle users and pedestrians (23% and 22%, respectively). Recent individual country trends show that nations are experiencing changes in deaths depending on the mode of transport used. While national trends are useful, analyses of disaggregated data by sex and age may provide more information about the impact of traffic crashes at different stages of the life course.



METHODS: We used mortality data from all land transport modes reported to PAHO/WHO (2000-2015) and included them in an ecological study to quantify temporal trends and estimate the association between mortality by mode, age group, sex, and selected socio-economic indicators.



RESULTS: Motorcycle and pedestrian mortality rates remain extremely high. Males younger less than 45 years have a higher burden of motorcycle-related mortality while older persons tend to die more as pedestrians.



DISCUSSION: Policies differentially aimed at addressing deaths by mode of transport and age are necessary because active living improves wellbeing especially among older individuals. For this to occur, safe environments must be created or maintained.

