Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2015, the U.S. Soccer Federation banned heading for players aged 10-13.



PURPOSE/QUESTION: To assess the change in proportion of children aged 10-13 playing soccer in the US presenting to an Emergency Department (ED) with a concussion in relation to any other injury before and after the ban.



METHODS: Analysis was restricted to soccer athletes between 10-13 years that reported to a National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) participating hospital ED following injury in 2013-2014 and 2016-2017. Multivariable logistic regression was performed to assess the association between year of injury and concussion diagnosis in relation to other injury diagnosis after adjusting for age, sex, and ethnicity.



RESULTS: Concussion in relation to other injuries showed a significant increase in 2016-2017 when compared to 2013-2014 after adjustment (OR= 1.286, 95%CI = 1.090-1.517).



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that banning heading may not reduce concussion within this population. However, significant confounders, including increased reporting, were not controlled for.

Language: en