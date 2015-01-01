SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Germann D, Marshall C, Kazemi M. JCCA J. Can. Chiropr. Assoc. 2020; 64(3): 214-226.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Chiropractic Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

33487643

Abstract

This case series describes the multi-modal treatment plans delivered by two chiropractic sports specialists for the management of post-concussive symptoms (PCS). Three concussion cases are presented each with different mechanisms of injury (two sportrelated and one non-sport-related) and each within a different stage of recovery (acute, sub-acute, and chronic). Treatment plans included patient education, sub-symptom threshold exercise, soft-tissue therapy, spinal manipulation, and cervical spine as well as visual/vestibular rehabilitation exercises. This series highlights three important observations: (1) the efficacy of individualized, multi-modal treatment plans based on suggested clinical profiles for patients with PCS of various stages; (2) that the delineation of concussion literature based on mechanism of injury (i.e. sport- vs. non-sport-related) may be unnecessary; and (3) these cases provide encouraging evidence to support the inclusion of manual therapists with advanced knowledge of concussion treatment, such as chiropractors, as part of the interdisciplinary healthcare team when managing patients with PCS.


Language: en

Keywords

mild traumatic brain injury; post-concussion syndrome; concussion; sport-related concussion; chiropractic; concussion treatment; multi-modal care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print