Abstract

This case series describes the multi-modal treatment plans delivered by two chiropractic sports specialists for the management of post-concussive symptoms (PCS). Three concussion cases are presented each with different mechanisms of injury (two sportrelated and one non-sport-related) and each within a different stage of recovery (acute, sub-acute, and chronic). Treatment plans included patient education, sub-symptom threshold exercise, soft-tissue therapy, spinal manipulation, and cervical spine as well as visual/vestibular rehabilitation exercises. This series highlights three important observations: (1) the efficacy of individualized, multi-modal treatment plans based on suggested clinical profiles for patients with PCS of various stages; (2) that the delineation of concussion literature based on mechanism of injury (i.e. sport- vs. non-sport-related) may be unnecessary; and (3) these cases provide encouraging evidence to support the inclusion of manual therapists with advanced knowledge of concussion treatment, such as chiropractors, as part of the interdisciplinary healthcare team when managing patients with PCS.

