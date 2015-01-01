|
Citation
|
Hedlund, Boman E, Kristofferzon ML, Nilsson A. J. Occup. Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Long-term sick leave due to common mental disorders (CMDs) is an increasing problem, especially among women. To help these women return to work (RTW) sustainably, we need to know more about their own beliefs about RTW. One applicable theory is the theory of planned behaviour (TPB). Thus, the present study aimed to describe, based on the TPB, women's beliefs about RTW during or after long-term sick leave for a CMD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Return to work; Women; Common mental disorders; Sick leave