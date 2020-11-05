Abstract

The Kyoto Landslide Commitment 2020 (KLC 2020, Sassa 2019) provides a shared blueprint for implementing landslide disaster mitigation frameworks further beyond the "Sendai Landslide Partnerships 2015-2025 for Global Promotion of Understanding and Reducing Landslide Disaster Risk." The KLC 2020 has officially been launched since the online launching session of KLC 2020, 5 November 2020 (Sassa 2020, 2021). Our actions aiming at the behavioral objectives blueprinted in the KLC 2020 will be reviewed for its further development, on the Fifth World Landslide Forum, which has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to 2 to 6 November 2021. There are currently total 90 signatories to the KLC 2020 and it is thus very timely to start a new serial to introduce monthly the signatories to the KLC in the journal Landslides. The first installment in this introductory series comprises total 14 signatories, namely, 6 governmental and/or international organizations, 4 ICL supporting organizations (and simultaneously ICL full members), and 4 ICL full members. They follow hereafter...

Language: en