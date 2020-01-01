|
Citation
Santhosh SR, Sampath S, Gupta A. Med. J. Armed Forces India 2021; 77(1): 51-57.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, V Parkash)
DOI
PMID
33487866
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Determination of ethanol levels in aircraft accident victims constitutes an important part of investigation. However, postmortem production of alcohol by microbial fermentation is known to interfere with the results. Distinguishing postmortem produced alcohols from antemortem ingested is very important in interpretation of results. Ratio of 5-hydroxytryptophol (5-HTOL) and 5-hydroxyindole-3-acetic acid (5-HIAA) metabolites of serotonin, has known to provide a convenient, rapid, and reliable solution as antemortem ethanol leads to an elevation in the 5-HTOL/5-HIAA ratio after ingestion of alcohol (5-HTOL/5-HIAA = >15 pm/nm).
Language: en
Keywords
Ethanol; Biomarkers; Air crash investigation; Serotonin metabolites