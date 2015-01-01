SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oyewole OA, Oladiran AB, Ogunrewo TO, Omoyeni RA. Niger. Med. J. 2020; 61(5): 288-290.

(Copyright © 2020, Nigerian Medical Association, Publisher Medknow Publications)

10.4103/nmj.NMJ_156_19

33487856

The term "sideswipe injury" has become synonymous and used interchangeably with the term "traffic elbow." However, with the continuous rise in the use of the tricycle as a means of public transportation in some developing countries, a rise in sideswipe injuries of various severities is being experienced. We report a case of sideswipe injury to the left knee region of a 45-year-old female who was a passenger in the backseat of a tricycle. She sustained a severe injury to the soft tissues and bones around the knee and the popliteal region, with disruption of the neurovascular bundles in the popliteal fossa necessitating an above-knee amputation.


Knee injury; sideswipe injury; tricycle injury

