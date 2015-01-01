Abstract

Workplace aggression (WPA) among healthcare workers is a pervasive and serious problem in the healthcare industry, yet there is a poor understanding of WPA in the profession of occupational therapy (OT). The authors employed a mixed method design using a Likert scale survey and focus groups from two different settings and locations to explore WPA experiences of OT practitioners working in healthcare settings. Participants for the focus groups totaled 14 and 109 surveys were returned. The findings revealed that 100% of the focus group participants and 67% of the survey respondents report exposure to specific types of WPA. Key underlying causes relate to the challenges occupational therapy practitioner's face in advocating their professional role and values in a predominant biomedical setting. These findings are important not only to increase awareness among practitioners, leaders, and educators but to further examine how occupational therapy's unique role in healthcare can be fully recognized.

Language: en