SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Scanlon E, Piersol CV. Occup. Ther. Health Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07380577.2021.1872819

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Workplace aggression (WPA) among healthcare workers is a pervasive and serious problem in the healthcare industry, yet there is a poor understanding of WPA in the profession of occupational therapy (OT). The authors employed a mixed method design using a Likert scale survey and focus groups from two different settings and locations to explore WPA experiences of OT practitioners working in healthcare settings. Participants for the focus groups totaled 14 and 109 surveys were returned. The findings revealed that 100% of the focus group participants and 67% of the survey respondents report exposure to specific types of WPA. Key underlying causes relate to the challenges occupational therapy practitioner's face in advocating their professional role and values in a predominant biomedical setting. These findings are important not only to increase awareness among practitioners, leaders, and educators but to further examine how occupational therapy's unique role in healthcare can be fully recognized.


Language: en

Keywords

occupational therapy; Health care culture; marginalization; workplace aggression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print