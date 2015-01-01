|
Citation
|
Stockman JK, Syvertsen JL, Hayashi HD, Ludwig-Barron N, Tsuyuki K, Morris MD, Palinkas LA. Subst. Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The synergistic epidemics of substance use, violence, and HIV/AIDS, also known as the SAVA syndemic, disproportionately affects vulnerable women in the United States. Methamphetamine use is closely linked with physical and sexual violence, including intimate partner violence (IPV), which heightens women's vulnerability to HIV. This mixed methods study examined the prevalence and correlates of violence among women who use methamphetamine, (n = 209) enrolled in an HIV intervention study in San Diego, California.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual violence; intimate partner violence; Women; HIV risk; methamphetamine; physical violence