Stager LM, Swanson M, Hahn E, Schwebel DC. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2021; 13(1): e1515.
(Copyright © 2021, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)
BACKGROUND: Over 95% of unintentional injury-related childhood deaths globally occur in low- and middle-income countries, such as Uganda. Risks for injury in settings like rural Uganda are vastly understudied despite differing patterns of child injury risk. The present study investigated the prevalence and type of hazards in children's environments in rural Uganda, as well as the relationship between hazard exposure and parent attitudes and perceptions regarding unintentional injury.
Language: en