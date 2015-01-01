Abstract

BACKGROUND Sudden death from ischemic heart disease while driving is an important cause of traffic accidents. This study discusses causes of traffic accidents in relation to risk factors for acute myocardial infarction such as hypertension and overwork and provides references for the early prevention and regulation of drivers' health conditions. MATERIAL AND METHODS Data on 21 cases of sudden death by ischemic heart disease while driving from January 2015 to December 2019 were collected. Age, symptoms, and cardiac pathological changes of patients were summarized by systematic anatomical and medical history data.



RESULTS Patients were 21 men with an average age of 47±7.27 years (most aged 40 to 60 years), and the average weight of their hearts was 439.45±76.3 g. Twelve patients had a history of hypertension, 8 had previous myocardial infarction, and 4 had fatty liver. All had at least 1 severe narrowing of a major coronary artery. Twelve patients died within a short period; 9 died more than 12 h after myocardial infarction onset. Ten patients had worked more than 80 h of overtime per month, 4 patients, more than 45 h, and 7 patients, less than 45 h.



CONCLUSIONS Regular physical examination and information about ischemic heart disease should be emphasized for men aged 40 to 60 years who drive frequently, especially for those with hypertension, overwork, or previous myocardial infarction. Incorporating objective evaluation criteria for the severity of ischemic heart disease and overwork into health condition-related driving regulations is needed.

Language: en