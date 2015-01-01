|
Citation
|
Miao Q, Zhang YL, Miao QF, Yang XA, Zhang F, Yu YG, Li DR. Med. Sci. Monit. 2021; 27: e929212.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medical Science International)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND Sudden death from ischemic heart disease while driving is an important cause of traffic accidents. This study discusses causes of traffic accidents in relation to risk factors for acute myocardial infarction such as hypertension and overwork and provides references for the early prevention and regulation of drivers' health conditions. MATERIAL AND METHODS Data on 21 cases of sudden death by ischemic heart disease while driving from January 2015 to December 2019 were collected. Age, symptoms, and cardiac pathological changes of patients were summarized by systematic anatomical and medical history data.
Language: en