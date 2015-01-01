|
Rodrigues NC, Ham E, Kirsh B, Seto MC, Hilton NZ. Nurs. Health Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The consequences of workplace trauma among mental health staff can include physical injuries and somatic disorders, professional exhaustion and burnout, depression, anxiety, and other occupational stress injuries. For the well-being of staff and patients, there is a need to understand mental health workers' experiences following exposure to workplace trauma, any subsequent mental health problems, and the process of help-seeking. The nuances of these experiences can best be captured through qualitative exploration. In this study, we explored inpatient mental health workers' experiences of support and help-seeking following workplace violence. Four overall themes emerged from interviews with 12 participants: (1) validation as motivation for help-seeking; (2) stigma as a barrier to help-seeking; (3) gaps in services provided; and (4) desire for accessible and effective trauma support and education. This study demonstrates the need for supportive management responses and peer support, access to specialized and confidential trauma-informed mental health services, and reductions in stigma, victim blaming, and other barriers to help-seeking among mental health workers. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
workplace violence; barriers to support; help-seeking behavior; mental health services; mental health worker