Abstract

BACKGROUND: While physical therapy may help improve function and quality of life in patients with neurofibromatosis (NF), a standard of care remains to be established. This case report describes the physical therapy management of an individual with NF who was at high fall risk. Case Description: A 61-year-old male with NF and multiple comorbidities was determined to be at high fall risk by the Dynamic Gait Index, Berg Balance Scale, and Modified Falls Efficacy Scale. Deficits included coordination and strength which limited his ability to ascend and descend stairs or walk on uneven terrain. This reduced his independence at home and in his rural community. Interventions incorporated components of hip and trunk coordination, and addressed balance, strength, and functional mobility. Outcomes: The patient scored above the cutoff for high fall risk on all outcome assessments.



DISCUSSION: This case report describes physical therapy management to reduce fall risk for an individual with NF. Due to the limited research on NF, the treatment plan was developed using evidence-based practice for fall-risk reduction in other neurological disorders.

